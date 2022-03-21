(BREAKING): 193 Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine tested positive for COVID-19, says FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that 193 Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being managed according to the nation’s protocols.

The government has also announced that it has revised the the International Travel Protocols, which should come into effect on Monday, 4th April, 2022.

Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday night during the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 national briefing in Abuja.

This is the first briefing to be held by the PSC since December 2021 and for the year 2022.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of PSC, revealed that the Port Health Services had so far…