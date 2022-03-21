(BREAKING): We have granted Obiano bail, but he’s yet to meet conditions, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Willie Obiano, administrative bail.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen at the 5th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-corruption institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) in Abuja on Monday.

Bawa said Obiano was still in its custody since he had yet to meet his bail conditions.

“Although, he has been granted bail, we are waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions. So far, he has been cooperating with us and everything is going on well,” he said.

Obiano was arrested on Thursday at the Murtala…