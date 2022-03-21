Court judgment on Electoral Act, booby trap for APC

My attention has been drawn to the judgment of a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia which declared the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the fledging Electoral Act, 2022 as unconstitutional, null and void. In a rather obfuscating manner, the learned trial judge further directed the Attorney General of the Federation to “delete” the said section of the Act. While the position of our laws are clear to the effect that judgments of courts are valid until set aside on appeal, no matter how erroneous they might be, however, considering the ratio decidendi of the decision of the court viz-a-viz the expediency and imminent consequence of the decision of the court on our political…