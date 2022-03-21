Increased productivity: Between ABP and CBN’s 100 for 100 policy

THE Federal Government (FG) recently banned farm gate procurement of agriculture products by foreigners or their agents.

According the FG, this would eliminate unfair pricing and promote the channeling of farm produce exports through licensed aggregators. It is meant to boost non-oil tax revenue and channel foreign exchange (FX) proceeds through the official window.

At Nigeria’s present level of agriculture, there are fears in some quarters that the country cannot feed its population, let alone export. The World Bank had linked underperformance of the country’s agriculture to factors such as poor seedling, high cost of fertilisers, insufficient mechanisation, weak transport…