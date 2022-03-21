Local stock market sustains negative sentiments into new week

The Nigerian stock market begin the new week on a negative note, sustaining its losing streak for the third consecutive session as the benchmark index lost 0.07 per cent to close at 47,251.93 basis points.

Notably, profit-taking activities witnessed in United Bank for Africa, on Monday, impacted the 0.07 per cent decline in the All Share Index (ASI) as the banking stock shed 1.3 per cent from its value. Thus, the All-Share Index closed at 47,251.93 points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return moderated to -0.3 per cent and +10.6 per cent, respectively.

Therefore, equities investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) lost N16.56 billion from their investment…