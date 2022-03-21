North-East APC youths endorse late Abiola’s daughter, Rinsola as national youth leader

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) North East Youths Vanguard on Sunday endorsed the candidature of Hon. Rinsola Abiola as the APC National Youth leader.

Convener of the coalition, Comrade Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the disclosure in a press conference held at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi on Sunday.

According to him, the endorsement is necessary considering her wealth of experience and her outstanding sacrifices to the ruling party.

He said that, “As we set to elect new leadership that will paddle the affairs of the All Progressive Congress for the next four years, we are obliged to address the…