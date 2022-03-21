Obiano will be released from EFCC custody soon ― Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed hope that former Governor, Chief Willie Obiano who is currently being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will be released soon.

Soludo expressed this optimism during a Thanksgiving service held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Isuofia, in Aguata local government area of the state.

According to him, “The former Governor Obiano is a good man, and he did his best for Anambra State. He will be released soon.”

In his inaugural speech during his Inauguration, Soludo had also at that occasion paid glowing tribute to former Governor Willie Obiano…