Police ban personnel from demanding customs papers, tinted permit

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Sunday, ordered personnel across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to stop demanding customs papers and tinted permits on the highways from drivers.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this on Twitter.

The Force Spokesman added that the issuance of tinted glass permits remained suspended for now

Adejobi said officers were only expected to stop such vehicles, search it, as well as the occupants.

According to him, “no policeman should demand your customs papers. except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks

“We have suspended the…