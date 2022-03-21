Properties destroyed as church clashes with Anambra community over land dispute

The ongoing clash between Olu Ndi Enigwe Adoration Ministry, Obosi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State and the community members has led to the alleged harassment, assaults and destruction of buildings and properties worth millions of naira.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the crisis which had become frequent had started following an unresolved land dispute between the church and some members of the community.

It was also learnt that despite various peaceful resolutions, including the set up of a peace panel by the Archbishop of the Onitsha Catholic Church Metropolitan Archdiocesan, Archbishop Valerian Okeke, the crisis had still remained unresolved.

