Two men, 61, 27 defile 11-month-old girl, three other siblings in Nnewi

Four girls from the same parents have been allegedly defiled by a 61-year-old driver, Peter Ezeala and a 27-year-old welder, Elochukwu Igwilo, in Umudim, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims, between the ages of 10, 8, 5 years and 11 months old respectively were said to reside in the same compound as the suspects.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspects usually took advantage of the mother’s absence to defile them.

Confirming the incident, Executive Directors of Davina Care Foundation and Creative Minds Centre For Youth And Community Development, Mrs Rachel Yohanna and Mrs Ugochi Freeman respectively, said the victims were taken to a Health Centre…