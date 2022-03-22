2023: Wike demands fair treatment of South-South by PDP

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recognise the contributions of the South-South geopolitical zone to the success of the party and therefore treat the zone with fairness, justice and equity.

The governor noted that having consistently voted for the PDP since 1999, the party cannot at this crucial moment ignore the South-South’s contributions to its successes.

Wike made the demand during the meeting of PDP stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

He declared; “The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity. It is not only when it…