Africa is not for sale: Activists reiterate opposition to water privatisation

On the occasion of the 2022 World Water Day, civil society, labour and community activists under the auspices of Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition (OWORAC) have described the vicious attempt of water privatisers to commodify water in Africa, as the singular biggest impediment to universal access on the continent.

The OWORAC is made up of activists from Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, and Uganda amongst other African countries with deep threats of privatisation working collaboratively to push back against this new form of colonialism.

In a statement released to mark the World Water Day, the coalition said their position stands to counter false…