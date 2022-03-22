Climate Change: Nigeria launches Energy Calculator to aid net-zero by 2060

Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has said that the Nigerian Energy Calculator (NECAL) would serve as an evidence-based tool for the country to plan its strategies for climate change.

The minister said this at the launch of the second edition of the Nigeria Energy Calculator (NECAL) 2050, in Abuja. “I am more elated knowing that the completion of this policy tool could not have come at a better time than now.”

She said NECAL was one of the tools used and informed the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and its Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda (Vision 2030).

Ikeazor noted that the development and adaptation of the tool to the Nigerian…