Diabetes mellitus: The underlying epidemic

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic condition that arises when the pancreas produces insufficient insulin or when the body’s insulin is ineffectively used. This is characterised by high blood glucose (or blood sugar) levels, which can cause catastrophic damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time. The aetiology and pathogenesis of diabetes can be summarised as difficulties with insulin sensitivity and secretion, but the specific faults that cause these problems are complex and poorly understood. With an estimated one in every 17 persons in Nigeria living with diabetes, many people lack basic knowledge and information about the condition and how to…