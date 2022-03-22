I met N300m in Anambra treasury, inherited over N100bn debt ― Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has purported that he met only N300 million and over 100 billion debt in the state’s treasury when he assumed office.

Soludo revealed this while answering questions on Arise TV on Tuesday.

According to the former Central Bank Governor, he has inherited debts running into “hundreds of billions of naira” from his predecessor, Willie Obiano, according to audited accounts.

Soludo said: “In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.

“I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfil…