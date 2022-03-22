Maize scarcity: Farmers mull adoption of new technologies, varieties to increase production

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has said that going forward, maize farmers would learn new technologies, adopt new varieties to increase production.

The National President of MAAN, Dr Bello Abubakar disclosed this in Kaduna at the Book Launch and Award to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Association which also formed part of the maize pyramid unveiling scheduled for later this week.

“One continues to learn until the day he or she dies; hence, we shall learn new technologies in maize production, new varieties of maize, handling of grains etc,” he said.

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebration activities, MAAN also organised a retreat which is an Avenue for Maize…