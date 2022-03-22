Minister flags off beautification of Abuja Airport Road

In line with the FCT 2019 Parks Policy, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, has performed the ground breaking ceremony of the beautification and landscaping of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Express Way in collaboration with property developers along the road.

Performing the ceremony on behalf of the Administration, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the move was in line with the 2019 parks policy by granting permit to corporate organizations, multinationals and diplomatic communities for the purpose of exercising their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the enhancement of greening of the city.

The minister said the administration had solicited for…