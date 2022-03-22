Odogwu Bitters will create 5,000 direct jobs in five years — CEO

Mr Obinna Iyiegbu, Chief Executive Officer of Odogwu Bitters, on Tuesday, said the company will create 5,000 direct jobs in five years.

Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, disclosed this during a media chat in Lagos, where he also said that about N20billion would be invested in the company within the next two years.

According to him, the company would also create tens of thousands of indirect jobs through local sourcing of raw materials, haulage and packaging.

The CEO said, “The project is funded by Fidelity Bank. For the first phase, N2billion was approved. But we are looking at injecting additional N20billion into the business within the next 24 months.”

