Osun 2022: 18 candidates will contest election — State INEC commissioner

Four months to the July 16th governorship election in Osun State, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Olayinka Raji on Monday revealed that 18 candidates are to be fielded from 18 different political parties for the election.

The resident commissioner who made this known at the stakeholders meeting on the devolution of the continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise to registration areas (RAs/Wards) in the state, however, charged all stakeholders in the state to work towards the conduct of a successful Osun governorship election.

He remarked, “for the commission to conduct a free, fair, credible, acceptable, all-inclusive and conclusive election is…