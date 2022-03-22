PDP will respect whoever emerges flagbearer ― Peter Obi

2023: Peter Obi says whoever emerges as PDP’s Presidential Flagbearer Shall be respected by Party members

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has said that whoever emerges as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate will be respected by party members.

The Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections said this while fielding questions from the newsmen in Minna after visiting the Niger State Secretariat of PDP.

Obi, who said he was in Minna, Niger State on a private visit, explained that the decision to respect the decision of PDP is that the party is bigger than all of them.

He however advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure…