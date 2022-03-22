Reps seek improved funding for North-East Development Commission

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, passed through Second Reading a bill that seeks to establish the General Reserve Fund for North-East Development Commission (NEDC) with a view to ensure sustainable funding of its operations beyond the 10-years period.
The private member bill, sponsored by Hon.- Mansur Soro seeks to amend the North East Development Commission to deepen the impact of the Commission on the lives of residents of Member States namely: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, through strategic capital development projects and to enhance the critical sources of revenue due to the Commission and for related matters.
According to him, the Commission which…
Source: Nigerian Tribune