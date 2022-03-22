Water minister charges sector on maximal groundwater asset

Nigerian Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has charged stakeholders in the water sector to ensure that appropriate technology and processes are deployed to turn the invisible groundwater visible for the use of Nigerians.

He said it was important also to ensure that human activities do not contaminate groundwater on which a large proportion of water sources depend on.

Adamu said this at the World Water Day 2022 Celebration which was held at the West African College of Physicians, Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, noted that the UN theme for 2022 “Groundwater Making the Invisible Visible” was…