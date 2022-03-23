Adamu Abdullahi, others face screening committee

The Screening Committee put in place by the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Planning Committee may extend screening of aspirants beyond Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that the schedule of the team led by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari for screening of aspirants for the position of National Working Committee has been disrupted as it could not complete screening of aspirants for national chairman and secretary, on Tuesday.

Checks revealed that by virtue of its earlier announcement signed by Secretary of the Committee, Emmanuel Otagburuagu, the screening of Chairman and other National Working Committee (NWC) aspirants, was fixed for Tuesday while aspirants…