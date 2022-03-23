CBCIU calls for repatriation of Nigeria’s cultural objects

WITH the call for the repatriation of Nigeria’s cultural objects seized from the country during the colonial and post-colonial period gaining traction, the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Osogbo, Osun State, a UNESCO Category II Institute, in line with its mandate, has also called for the return of the cultural objects.

In the last few months, the subject of African artefacts and their return to the continent where they originally belonged has continued to generate several reactions across the world. In light of the recent return of some artefacts from Germany to Edo State, Nigeria recently, the debates have been focused more than ever before in…