Cross River governor to know fate Friday

A Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Friday, deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

The PDP, through its counsel Emmanuel Ukala, had filed the suit before Justice Taiwo Taiwo to seek an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, gathered from Court 7, where Justice Taiwo presides, that the judgment filed by the PDP against Cross River State governor and his deputy will come up on Friday, March 25.

Justice Taiwo had, on Monday, ordered two House of Representatives members…