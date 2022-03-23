Exam malpractices: Rivers govt demotes 14 school principals

The Rivers State government has announced the demotion of 14 principals of public schools which are among the 35 secondary schools banned by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from presenting candidates for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) over their involvement in examination malpractices in Rivers State.

The state Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku who announced this on Monday said the private schools delisted by WAEC might risk withdrawal of their approval certificate.

He emphasised that the state government had taken steps against examination…