Fuel scarcity: Lagos, Kano, Niger top high demand states for PMS loading

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that Lagos, Kano and Niger are the top three high demand states for daily loading of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from depots out of 11 states within the same category.

This is to say that the three states had between March 7 and 20, 2022 received the highest volume of PMS from the 71.03million litres average national daily evacuation for the period.

Others within the category are; Zamfara, Oyo, Ogun, Adamawa, Delta, Edo, Kaduna and Anambra.

Between the period, data shared by the Company, whose source was attributed to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that Lagos,…