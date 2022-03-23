Nigeria: sinking ship needing urgent rescue ― Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, formally declared his intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, saying that under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria has become a sinking ship that requires urgent rescue.

In his declaration address titled: “As one people with one future, we will be one country – Atiku Abubakar’s mission to rescue Nigeria,” he noted that the 2023 election will be a referendum on whether Nigerians want greatness or continuous destruction.

According to him, there will be two choices before the citizens including to move on the path of unity and progress or the path of division and…