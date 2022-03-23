Nigerian fintech giant launches payment app

Against the backdrop of recent policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with a directive to Money Deposit Banks to implement higher charges on cash transactions, Nigerian tech giant, Tingo has launched its payment application, TingoPay SuperApp.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chief Operating Officer of the company, Alao Ayoade stated that the “singular bold step would revolutionise financial technology in Nigeria by providing single window.”

He disclosed that the SuperApp would tackle challenges of limited payment options for end-users, inability to resolve transaction issues of the time with banks, business continuity due to funds, using multiple solutions to perform day…