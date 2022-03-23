NYSC DG tasks corps members on promotion of national unity, integration

Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), has tasked corps members to take advantage of the NYSC scheme to promote unity and integration in the country.

The DG gave this charge, on Tuesday, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A, Stream II corps members at the permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

Ibrahim, in a statement delivered by the Oyo State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, said the corps members must embrace this “opportunity of a lifetime” and strive to promote national unity and integration.

He said, “Your presence in this camp is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I, therefore, enjoin you to…