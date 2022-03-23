Okowa’s wife flags off grassroots eye medical outreach

Dame Okowa flags off grassroots eye medical outreach, targets school children


WIFE of the Delta State governor and founder of ‘05 Initiative’, Mrs. Edith Okowa  has commenced yet another free  grassroots eye medical outreach  in the state with a flag off for  residents of Warri federal constituency.

The  five-day outreach, which is in conjunction with Restore Sight Africa Initiative and the Delta State Ministry of Health, is expected to  continue throughout the 10 federal constituencies across the state in order to reduce to the barest minimum, blindness and other eye challenges, especially among children.

Speaking at the  ceremony which was held  at the Central Hospital, Warri,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

