Reps to probe JAMB, agents over multiple processing fees imposed on millions of candidates yearly

In response to public outcry, the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to probe the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and its accredited agents over the imposition of multiple processing and or administration fees on millions of candidates on yearly basis.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Sergius Ose Ogun, who called for the House intervention.

Hon Ogun explained that Section 88(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National…