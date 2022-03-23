Taraba PDP promises aspirants transparent primaries

Taraba state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday assured that the party would allow a level playing field for aspirants during primaries.

Col. Kefas Agbu, the state party chairman stated this during a stakeholders meeting in Jalingo, expressed that the party’s transformational agenda for Taraba must accommodate the people’s choice for leadership selection.

According to Agbu, the desire for credible leaders and the transformation of Taraba would fail if the people are overruled and impose with a candidate during the process.

“We have no anointed candidate, everybody is free to contest and win the election. One thing we are going to ensure is the…