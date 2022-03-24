Abidikugu, DAKA foundation founder, declares to vie for Reps seat

Hundreds of members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, thronged the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan, where founder, DAKA Foundation, Dr Adesina Abidikugu, declared his ambition to seek the PDP ticket to contest for the Ibadan South-East/Ibadan North-East federal constituency seat in the 2023 general election.

Present at the declaration were Chairman, Ibadan South-East local government, Mr Emmanuel Alawode, leaders and stalwarts of the party across both Ibadan South East and Ibadan North-East local government areas.

Addressing the supporters, Abidikugu explained that his decision to contest for the House of Representatives seat is informed by his…