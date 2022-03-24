Coastal Road: Lekki residents seek Dangote’s intervention 

Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella body representing estates and communities from 1004 Estate to Epe in Lagos State, has appealed to businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for help in providing transportation infrastructure in the area.

The appeal was made in a letter to Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, and signed by Olorogun James Emadoye and Arc. OPA Ladega, LERSA President and Vice President.

In the letter, dated 20 March, LERSA expressed delight at the economic developments such as Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Seaports and Lekki Free Trade Zone, which it said will bring prosperity to the axis through increased job…