How trees are falling to Nigeria’s energy crisis

Iya Attah, as she is popularly known, is a Ghanaian living in Nigeria. She is one of the few citizens of Nigeria’s West African neighbour who did not leave the country during the ‘Ghana must go’ revolution in the 1980s. She now runs a restaurant in the city of Ibadan. However, this story is not about her staying power in the country. One of her workers, Emmanuel, had just received a bag of charcoal when the Nigerian Tribune visited. He says it is what Iya Attah’s restaurant depends on. Not completely though! “We were using gas until the price went up. We still have to use gas for certain foods so that it turns out well,” he said.

Another restaurant owner, Kemi (not her…