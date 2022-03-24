IPOB sit-at-home order affecting project implementation ― FG

The Federal Government on Thursday affirmed that the ongoing sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is affecting project implementation in the region.

Speaking on the progress of work on the 2nd Niger Bridge at the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential, Abuja, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said it is the problem being faced on the Anambra State side of the project.

He said: “Just last week, I was briefing about the challenges we are facing on the Anambra side of the second Niger Bridge, where people are being told not to go to work or to sit at home on Mondays.

“So,…