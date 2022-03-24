Jonathan, Obasanjo, other West African leaders call for strengthening of democratic institutions

Former West African leaders under the auspices of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) have called on political leaders in Africa to address security challenges in their countries and strengthen democratic institutions to enhance good governance and economic development in the sub-region.

The leaders who spoke at a strategy meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday stated that for democracy to endure it must yield basic public goods to its citizens.

Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and convener of the forum, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in his opening speech expressed concern over the recurring military intervention in West Africa, adding that the forum is poised to actively…