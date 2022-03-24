‘KwaraLEARN, a data-driven education transformation project’

KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now), the transformative educational programme that entails digitizing teaching and learning to improve learning outcomes in public schools, has concluded training enumerators for a baseline study.

The baseline study aims to ascertain the foundational skills of pupils in English literacy and numeracy before the deployment of KwaraLEARN’s full intervention.

The training, which happened last week, involved SUBEB officials, Education Secretaries from each Local Government Education Authority among others to ensure collaboration and successful program delivery.

Apart from improving the capacity of enumerators, the training also…