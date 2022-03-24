Makarfi condemns renewed Southern Kaduna killings, says human life now worthless

Former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has observed that human life has become so worthless in Southern Kaduna, adding that on the slightest provocation, people resort to killings. He said this is horrible, obnoxious and unacceptable. Makarfi in a statement issued on Thursday noted that these callous acts must be condemned by all […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

