NCCE boss frowns on conversion of colleges of education to universities

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Professor Paulinus Okwelle has expressed concerns about the gale of conversation of Colleges of Education to Universities by Governors of some states in the Federation.

Okwelle who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja while presenting his welcome address at a two-day National Summit on the future of Nigeria Certificate in Education noted that the development of not checked would lead to the extinction of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), which is the minimum teaching qualification as provided by the National Policy on Education.

He noted that a few State Governments including Sokoto recently…