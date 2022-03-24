Nigeria ranks first in Africa as Oyo recorded 11,817 cases in 2021

Nigeria ranks first in Africa with the highest burden of Tuberculosis (TB) and 11,817 of these TB cases were diagnosed and placed on treatment in Oyo State.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Taiwo Ladipo made this disclosure at the media briefing and flag-off of the community outreach on Tuberculosis for the year 2022 World TB day commemoration in Ibadan.

Dr Ladipo stated that Oyo state is the 13th highest-burden state for TB within the country and in 2021 recorded the diagnosis and treatment of 11,817 clients, of which 388 of them had comorbidities of HIV and TB, signifying that the disease still exists in our communities and should be combated.

He added, “this occasion…