Taraba FRSC orders immediate evacuation of tankers packed on highways

The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Taraba State Command, Corps Commander Selina Williams said, the command has ordered the Management of National Union of Petroleum, Energy and Gas of Nigeria (NUPENG) to immediately evacuate all Tankers packed on the highways in the state to ensure free flow of traffic.

Corps Commander Williams told newsmen in an interview in Jalingo that the action was also to stop further damage caused on the surface of the road by the spillage of fuel and to enable the ongoing road construction work to be carried out smoothly.

According to her, Gov Darius Ishaku had recently…