Traditional worshippers dissociate selves from invasion of OAU campus

The leadership and the entire members of the Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRAWSO), the umbrella body for all adherents of traditional religion, on Wednesday, called on security agencies to fish out, investigate and uncover those that dressed like traditionalists and invaded the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state last Monday over rejection of Professor A.S Bamire as the newly appointed Vice-chancellor of the institution.

The organisation which charged security operatives to prosecute whosoever is found to be involved or be the brain behind the acts, dissociated its group from the invasion, which it described as uncalled for.

The group in a…