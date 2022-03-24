UCH resident doctors down tools over assaults on medical officers

RESIDENT doctors at the University of College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan have withdrawn clinical services to protest alleged unprovoked assaults on four medical officers and declared a 21-day notice for a strike if their outstanding salaries and arrears are not paid.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors, UCH Chapter, (ARD UCH), Dr Samuel Eseile flanked by Dr Muyiwa Ogundipe, Dr Seun Sulaiman, and Dr Temilade Adeyanju, all executives members of the association and Dr Saul Adeleke, one of the assaulted doctors, at a news conference on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the assaults were on different occasions by hospital workers and patients’ relatives.

Dr Eseile said “We…