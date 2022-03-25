Buhari, Osinbajo, others for APC policy conference today

President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others will today convene the All Progressives Congress (APC) Policy Conference stakeholders in government, politics, civil society, business, media, and academia to review the performance of the party since 2015 in the administration of Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that participants are expected to share their insights and perspectives on areas that the party in government has performed well as well draw attention to the gaps that exist in others, a development bid to enable the party to produce a roadmap that will shape its agenda for the 2023 general election.

According to a release from the party, the…