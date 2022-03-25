Don’t be used for partisan politics, Buhari warns EFCC

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to avoid being used for partisan politics or get dragged into personal disputes, urging a focus on serving the nation to entrench good governance.

He gave the admonition on Friday while speaking at the unveiling of the EFCC Standard Operating Procedures, Policies and Manuals, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He advised leaders and all operatives of the commission to resist the temptation of being influenced by political actors for personal gains or to score political points.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina,

Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted the President ad…