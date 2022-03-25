FG, ASUU face-off: NANS begins mobilisation of students for nationwide mass protest

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian students has commenced mobilisation of its over 40 million members for a nationwide mass protest as an ultimatum issued to both Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to reopen the schools ends on 28th March 2022.

In a letter to all the Executive Officers of the Association across public Universities in the country entitled, “Urgent Notice of Immediate Commencement of Mobilisation” dated 25th March, and signed by the NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon and Secretary-General Comrade Adekitan Lukman, NANS said there would be no going on grounding economic activities in the country by the street…