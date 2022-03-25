Genetically modified foods: Business, feeding and public concerns

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Genetically modified foods: Business, feeding and public concerns

Genetically modified foods, Nigerians and those slaps of suffering, Break the bias with digital inclusion for women, A doctor’s treatment for the oil curse, Tobacco harm reduction Takeaways from Oyetola’s tour, A man of destiny, An elixir for tackling, Danger of ignoring, Memo to Nigeria’s next president, Small businesses, Of religion Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, Welcome Nigeria, The Electoral Bill Sexual harassment Humanitarian crisis and emergency response, Buhari Where is Nigeria headed?, As Buhari visits Ogun..., Is Nembe oil spill Road construction for economic prosperity, Adenuga Oduneye Hushpuppi Nigerianus, Southern presidency: APC Orbih: A rearguard On Ogun citizen assemblies, ICT deserves pride of place in Nigeria’s economic space, Population immunity The culture of disregard, Of Sokoto APC and Wamakko’s leadership, A country of gunmen, Rape and child abuse: A focus on young girls, Still on COVID-19, Government College Ibadan: Charting a future to glory, Cryptocurrency and cyber theft, The man-made apocalypse hovering over us, The return of ‘professor, Where is the promised change?, One week, ex-Boko Haram Mustapha Securing our future, Cardinal Odunmbaku, Dealing with ‘repentant’ terrorists, The hurried return Another view of restructuring Buhari’s medical trips, Nigeria in distress, History and TB Joshua, Importance of emotional, The Nigeria conundrum, Rape Why Nigeria needs, State of insecurity, Sound Sultan exits motherland, Cosby Nigerian separatists and agitations, Buhari’s morbid disdain for Ndigbo, The mistake of 1914, On the rights of children, The tasks before the police in Lagos, Women and their politically, Paradox of leadership, Need for strong enforcement, Nigeria’s mayhem: The gunning life, The Lagos-Ogun collaboration in context, Buhari The change Nigerians, Raising exemplary children, wisely Attack on police, Shattering the glass ceiling, Sugar sector and Nigeria, The attempted crucifixion, Kalu’s significant response, present danger to Nigeria, Gift of life, NHRC and the struggle female Entertainment idol, We need a conference, Building a high-performing, The rape of women nation, Disease religion and love, democratic ethos in Chad

The common social concerns are high mortality rate, poverty and malnutrition in the country. But for the concerns that bother on health, the advice is usually to reduce fats, cholesterols and sugar intake, improve on nutrition and good diet, do not smoke and so on to avoid health issues. However, the fact is food is […]

Genetically modified foods: Business, feeding and public concerns
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR