Herb seller docked for fraud in Ondo

A herb seller, Bonny Imoisili has been dragged before an Ondo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo town for allegedly defrauding a trader of the sum of N378,000 in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The accused was alleged to have committed the offence on October 1, 2021, at about 2 pm at UBA bank Yaba, by collecting the money from one Sola Kokumo and pretending to be one of his customers.

According to the Police prosecutor, Supol Iyabo Omolara, who explained that the offences were contrary to Sections 390 (9), 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006, while the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

…